Tavern League of Wisconsin Calls for Bars, Restaurants to Open May 1

The Tavern League of Wisconsin sent a statement to all state legislators on Monday calling for a "soft reopening" of the state's bars and restaurants on May 1, more than three weeks ahead of Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer At Home" order that has forced all nonessential businesses closed since March 25.

The lobbying group, currently led by Chris Marsicano, co-owner of The Village Supper Club in Delavan, Wis., said in the statement that establishments should be allowed to reopen if they implement a number of safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The statement also says that Wisconsin's tentative stay at home order end date of May 26 is the latest in the country.

Suggested safety measures include:

6 ft. distance between all tables

no more than six people per table

all employees must wear masks and gloves

no paper menus, table condiments or salad bars

limited hours of only 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

customers limited to 50% of capacity

permit outdoor operations

Gov. Evers has not commented on the statement.

You can read the full statement on the Tavern League of Wisconsin website.