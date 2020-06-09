Testing for COVID-19 Has Slowed in Milwaukee County

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Milwaukee County health officials said in a press briefing Tuesday that in the last week there have been less residents seeking free COVID-19 tests at the community testing sites that have been established by the Wisconsin National Guard.

There were 270 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours out of a total of 14,227 tests (1.9 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 21,308 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,959 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

331 cases are currently hospitalized; this is up from yesterday (322); 13.6 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

117 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (110). 3 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

15 new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 661 deaths; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

Dr. Ben Weston, medical services director for Milwaukee County, said they have observed a significant drop off in people seeking tests in the last few days even with the new community testing site located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium. Dr. Weston and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik reiterated on the call that if you have symptoms or believe you may have come in contact with someone with COVID-19, that you should take a test.

They also said that protesters should be mindful of the fact that we are still in the middle of this pandemic and appropriate actions like social distancing and use of face masks should be done at all times.

The county has a goal of testing at least 4,000 individuals per day, but haven't done so even with the community testing sites open that are available for free for symptomatic or asymptomatic people. In the last week, the county's testing rate has not gone above 1,500 tests.

State COVID-19 Update

The state has 270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of a total of 14,227 new tests performed (1.9 percent positive), for a total of 21,308 cases of COVID-19.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 331 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 173 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. 174 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

117 of the state's 331 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (35.4 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 110. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reported the loss of 15 additional lives associated with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 661 deaths. 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

14,227 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. Statewide, testing has increased significantly. In the last week, the state has averaged over 12,250 tests per day.

The state has 62 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,500 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 1.9 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 6 Ashland: 3 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,399 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 81 Chippewa: 59 Clark: 45 Columbia: 47 Crawford: 26 Dane: 871 Dodge: 406 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 124 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 241 Forest: 34 Grant: 99 Green: 71 Green Lake: 23 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 19 Jefferson: 134 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,295 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 77 Lafayette: 35 Langlade: 5 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 40 Marathon: 66 Marinette: 37 Marquette: 6 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,973 Monroe: 19 Oconto: 42 Oneida: 13 Outagamie: 289 Ozaukee: 184 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 51 Polk: 34 Portage: 39 Price: 2 Racine: 1,939 Richland: 14 Rock: 714 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 84 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 60 Sheboygan: 118 St. Croix: 107 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 43 Vernon: 22 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 452 Washburn: 3 Washington: 281 Waukesha: 829 Waupaca: 58 Waushara: 13 Winnebago: 431 Wood: 12 Total: 21,308 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 30 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 331 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 51 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 10 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 661

