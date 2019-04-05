The Brewers Have Rescued Milwaukee's July 3 Fireworks

× Expand Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks display will go after all. After longtime sponsor U.S. Bank announced that 2018 would be its last year funding the fireworks, which cost an estimated $350,000 and draw hundreds of thousands to the lakefront each year, Milwaukee County Parks had said they needed a new sponsorship lined up by April 1 or the fireworks may not return this year.

They may have missed that target date by a few days, but they found the sponsors. Tomorrow the Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich and partners "will co-host a press conference announcing plans to continue a community tradition," according to a team press release. Those partners include American Family Insurance and philanthropist Ted Kellner as well as his T&M Partners, the Journal Sentinel reports.

We'll know more about the details of the sponsorship after tomorrow's press release, but with American Family Insurance securing naming rights around the city, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that they'd want to get in on one of the city's most cherished summer traditions. And with the Brewers and Yelich lighting off so many fireworks at Miller Park during their recent hot streak, it seems only fitting that they'd save some for the lakefront, too.