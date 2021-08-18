The Brewery District Announces Equinox Music Festival

× Expand Image via The Brewery District

With the return of live music, The Brewery District is looking to pick up where it left off just before the pandemic altered all of our lives. On Wednesday, the district announced the inaugural Equinox music festival, a celebration of Milwaukee music and culture planned for Saturday, September 25. The event will encompass the venues of The Brewery District, including Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, No Studios, and Bottle House 42.

As is becoming commonplace with local music events, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours will be required for entry. Tickets for the festival are priced at $25, with a VIP option at $125 that includes access to No Studios’ rooftop, food, drink tickets, as well as Equinox gear. Tickets are available now via The Brewery District website.

19 local acts will take the stage at Equinox, spanning a variety of genres and sounds. Notable names include WebsterX, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, Paper Holland, and a variety of acts both newer and more established in the city. The full lineup is listed below:

Equinox Music Festival Lineup:

Abby Jeanne

Caley Conway

DJ DRIPSweat

Elder Mac

Frugal Stu & The Coupons

Funk Summit Bass Team

Immortal Girlfriend

Johanna Rose

Klassik

Maxwell James

Mrs. Fun

Paper Holland

Shuga Blu

The Brummies

The Oshi

Valerie Lightheart

Vincent Van Great

WebsterX

Zed Kenzo