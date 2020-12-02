The Brewery District Looks to the Future

× Expand Photo by RevPop

With the announcement of the permanent closure of the Captain Pabst Pilot House coming at the end of this month, the Brewery District looks to honor its past and continue to support current and future businesses that call it home.

“Pabst’s return in 2017 was such a great part of the story for the neighborhood,” says Erin Stenum, manager of The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1. “We will miss them, but we still have a number of great restaurants, businesses, hotels and living spaces that continue to call the Brewery District home.”

The Brewery District is home to over 50 businesses, two parks and UW-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health. It is a walkable and sustainable Platinum Certified LEED Neighborhood Development, which means it integrates the principles of smart growth, new urbanism and green building, according to the first national standard for neighborhood design.

Since the beginning of the Brewery District, more than $300 million in public and private investment has been made in the neighborhood. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 and its stakeholders have a vested interest in bringing together people across the city to celebrate the history and culture of Milwaukee.

The strength and flexibility of the businesses in the Brewery District have been showcased during the pandemic. Many have been able to retool and reimagine how to do business and now offer pick-up, carry-out and delivery services for the safety of their customers and staff. Best Place at The Historic Pabst Brewery opened a new coffee shop with outdoor seating in an inner courtyard. The Milwaukee Brewing Company made use of their parking lots and outdoor space to put on an Oktoberfest celebration this fall.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our world, we encourage everybody to continue to support our local businesses,” says Michael Kelly, Chairman of The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 Board of Directors. “We believe it is a great way to ensure our community and heritage landscape continues to thrive.”