The Dinky Rink Comes to Milwaukee Public Market

If you’ve got a little time to spare, the Milwaukee Public Market will soon have a little bit of outdoor fun for you. That’s because beginning on January 21, The Dinky Rink, a 770-square foot public ice rink, will be open for skating outside of the market, free of charge. A ceremonial first skate featuring Milwaukee Admirals mascot Roscoe is set to unveil the new sheet of ice at 10 a.m. on Friday.

If you’re inclined to do so, up to eight skaters can take the ice outside of the market. Skaters will need to bring their own skates, and skates are not permitted inside the Milwaukee Public Market. 90-minute time slots will be available for reservation on the Milwaukee Public Market website. In addition to the ice rink, outdoor tables with heaters and shelters have been set up to lace up your skates, or enjoy food and beverages from the market in-between laps around the ice.

“This time of year shouldn’t be thought of as a reason to hibernate and avoid the cold,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2 via statement. “Developing fun and unique amenities during the winter months only adds to the experience at the market and the greater Historic Third Ward neighborhood, and The Dinky Rink is a perfect example of that.”

The Dinky Rink will officially open Friday, and will remain in tact until it is too warm to skate outside. The rink will be open during regular Milwaukee Public Market hours, and is located on the north side of the building. For full rules and reservations, visit the Milwaukee Public Market website.

Lace up those skates, Milwaukee! We’ll see you at The Dinky Rink for the remainder of winter.