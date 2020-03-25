The East Side and Downer Avenue BIDs Make it Easy to Support Your Favorite Local Businesses

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto

Businesses everywhere are forced to operate differently – if at all – during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Business improvement districts (BIDs) across the state and country are doing their best to help keep small businesses in their community alive. The East Side and Downer Avenue BIDs have created web pages on how to support your favorite local businesses.

“I’m sure, like me, you’ve created some cherished memories at our local businesses,” says Elizabeth Brodek, Director of both BIDs. “Some have become staples in our lives. They’ve been where we go for celebrations and pick-me-ups, when times are good and bad. Now’s our time to be there for them. We’ve got to support small businesses now more than ever to ensure they come out of this pandemic.”

Help support these local community staples by visiting the websites for The East Side and Downer Avenue.