The Hop Announces Reduced Schedule Due to COVID-19

The Hop will be operating under a reduced schedule starting this Thursday, March 26. The streetcar will still run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with cars arriving every 20 minutes.

While it’s important to The Hop to serve those who rely on the service they’ve grown accustomed to, the shrinking ridership from the statewide efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus no longer warrants a full schedule for the streetcar. Officials have increased the frequency of cleanings and are employing cleaning agents and disinfectants recommended by the CDC. They’ve also instituted new policies to maintain the cleanliness of the vehicles and stations throughout the day.

For those that continue to rely on the streetcar, The Hop representatives ask that rider assist in the fight against COVID-19 by being extra vigilant in exercising recommended hygiene practices. On board the streetcar, passengers should leave additional space between themselves and others. Most importantly, if potential passengers are feeling ill, they’re encouraged to stay home.

With one MCTS bus driver testing positive for coronavirus, it’ll be interesting to see how public transportation is affected going forward. Will mass transit have to halt for a time in the interest of containing COVID-19?