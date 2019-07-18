The Hop is Seeing a Large Increase in Ridership

× Expand Ridership numbers were strong for the Hop during its first month of operation last November.

The Hop is starting to become a common sight in Downtown Milwaukee and the Third Ward—leading many to push for the expansion of the streetcar before the DNC comes to town next year.

Last weekend, a record 8,968 riders rode The Hop on Saturday, July 13—many likely heading to Bastille Days. This is likely due to the fact that The Hop has a stop right in front of the festival, which takes place at Cathedral Square Park.

The Hop has seen 3,821 riders per day since Summerfest started on June 26, and 4,149 riders per day so far in July. This is up from an average of 2,175 riders per day in June—a stark increase. The 19-day Summerfest and Bastille Days run is a 107% increase in ridership over the pre-launch projected ridership of 1,850 per day.

“The strong numbers we’re seeing are further confirmation that The Hop is delivering on its promise of creating a more connected city and providing an easy and efficient way for residents and visitors alike to access many of the incredible destinations and events that make Milwaukee special,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press release.

Mayor Barrett and some city leaders have remained vigilant in asserting their goal to extend the streetcar to Wisconsin Ave. in time for the 2020 Democratic National Convention—and then into the Bronzeville and Walker’s Point neighborhoods.

In order to extend it to Wisconsin Ave., a. 4-mile M-Line extension along Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 5th Street would be needed. Designs for this $28 million project would likely need to be completed by September in order for the project to be completed in time for the DNC. However, final plans need to be approved by the Common Council. A Common Council subcommittee will discuss the Mayor’s plans next week, which will be paid for by local tax increment financing. However, the Common Council will be on summer recess the entire month of August.

Mayor Tom Barrett proposed a plan last May to allocate $52 million for the 4-mile extension—along with a new “green” plaza and the start of another extension to W. North Ave. and parts of the Third Ward. The plaza, which would be titled “Vel R. Phillips Plaza,” would be located across the street from the Wisconsin Center, in a city owned lot.

The future of expanding the streetcar is uncertain. This comes after DPW officials announced plans to keep the streetcar free in 2020, even after the DPW says their operating budget could face a shortfall of up to $1.5 million. This led some aldermen to be worried.

However, Mayor Barrett is staying positive on the matter.

“The benefits of the streetcar to the City are clear. It’s time to expand these benefits into the neighborhoods, adding more destinations to the route and providing even more access to our citizens to utilize this tremendous asset,” said Barrett.

