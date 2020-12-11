The Phoenix Builds Sober, Active Communities

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson The Phoenix - Milwaukee holds group bike rides on the Oak Leaf Trail, weather permitting. Michael, Craig, Cece, Byron Thompson and John Arneson

Drug abuse and addiction cost American society more than $740 billion annually in lost workplace productivity, healthcare expenses and crime-related costs, according to a 2017 study by the American Addiction Centers. Of the 19.7 million adults who battled a substance abuse disorder in that study, 74% also struggled with an alcohol use disorder.

The isolation associated with the pandemic can tempt those who have been in control of their recovery. The Phoenix is a nationwide organization with the goal of helping those in recovery through group fitness activities. Although there is no dedicated facility in Milwaukee yet, the organization hosts plenty of virtual activities and classes through their website.

Photo by Tyler Nelson Byron Thompson, leader of Milwaukee branch of the Phoenix, riding on the Oak Leaf Trail.

The Phoenix was started in Colorado in 2006 by Scott Strode (check out his Ted Talk) and has since spread to 44 cities in 26 states, helping over 38,000 members rise above the ashes of addiction. Since March, Byron Thompson has been leading the Milwaukee branch.

Thompson grew up in Chicago and was working in real estate until he accepted the position with The Phoenix. He’s also been clean and sober since 2000.

Thompson organizes a weekly bike ride that starts with a short meeting next to Adventure Rock on North Avenue and follows the Oak Leaf Trail for around 16 miles. There probably won’t be too many Thursdays or Fridays left this year to do it, but if the weather is right, they plan on being out there.

One of the main goals of the Phoenix is to remove the stigma around recovery.

Photo by Tyler Nelson John, Cece, Craig, Byron and Michael at the turnaround of the group bike ride.

“Years ago, nobody would walk around with a shirt on that says, ‘Sober,’” says Thompson. “I had to really try and embrace that. Being part of Alcoholics Anonymous for 20 years, it was frowned-upon to put it out there, but I think we can help a lot more people if they can see us.”

Thompson stresses that AA has done great things and works as a program to help those struggling, but the way The Phoenix operates, it’s important for members to be comfortable being open with their sobriety.

While the pandemic may put a hold on in-person, indoor activities for the Milwaukee chapter, that doesn’t mean people aren’t in need of help. In fact, the pandemic is making things worse for those struggling with addiction. During the holidays, that might make it even more of a struggle.

Daily virtual fitness classes, yoga, meditation and even socializing are held every day on the website. Everything the Phoenix has to offer is free for participants. The only requirement is 48 hours of sobriety.