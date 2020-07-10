Third Annual Summerfest Tech Pivots to Digital

× Expand Photo Credit: Summerfest Summerfest Tech

On Thursday, Maier World Festival, Inc. announced plans for the third edition of Summerfest Tech, a conference that brings together local businesses and the tech industry at the festival grounds in conjunction with the music festival. Instead of a three-day, in-person conference this year, the conference will be a one-day virtual event on September 2. The conference will be still be free to attend.

This year’s event will feature a keynote from Mike Ellis, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Digital Officer, at Johnson Controls, as well as speakers from Dell, Data Holdings, U.S. Cellular and more. The closing keynote will come from Rashaun Williams, who co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners with rap legend Nas. Williams is also a partner in the MVP All-Star Fund, alongside members of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Additionally this year, breakout sessions will be offered featuring in-depth conversations on creating a future workforce, leading innovation, and providing other resources for startups and entrepreneurs. Speakers from Marquette University, the MKE Tech Hub Coalition and more will lead the discussions.

Startup Wisconsin will lead a pitch competition in the afternoon sessions, where four winning businesses will take home a share of $20,000 in additional funding courtesy of Maier World Festival, Inc. and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Applications will be accepted through August 13 via the Startup Wisconsin website.

“Shifting Summerfest Tech to a virtual platform allows Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to continue to be a resource for the region’s tech and business communities. It is our hope that participants leverage Summerfest Tech as a way to grow in the current climate, network with business contacts and enhance their opportunity for success,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Full programming information and registration information can be found on the Summerfest Tech website.