Too Soon to See Impact the State Supreme Court's Lifting of 'Safer at Home' Has on COVID-19 Infections

Summary:

Based on the incubation period of the virus and the time it takes to turn around test results, we won't see new infections that could be connected to the lifting of the statewide "Safer at Home" order until at least Wednesday, May 20.

356 new confirmed cases; a total of 12,543 cases statewide.

5,824 new test results are in today's report.

There are 363 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 or in the hospital and awaiting test results (182). 16.3 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 69 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,502 beds available) and 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

131 cases are in the ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 131; 3.9 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

No new deaths today for a total of 453 deaths; 3.6 percent of known cases result in death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there are 356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 12,543 cases statewide. There were no additional deaths in the state's report. A total of 453 deaths have occurred because of COVID-19.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

Both current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are up from yesterday. There are currently 363 patients hospitalized. This is up from yesterday's total of 361. 182 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

131 of the state's 363 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (36.1 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 129.

The state did not report the loss of any additional lives in the last 24 hours.

5,824 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. We'll continue to see an uptick in incoming tests as community testing events in the hardest hit areas have continued this week, including Milwaukee, Dane and Brown Counties.

The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,392 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.1 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this in hopes to see a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,096 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 57 Chippewa: 39 Clark: 28 Columbia: 36 Crawford: 22 Dane: 537 Dodge: 105 Door: 33 Douglas: 12 Dunn: 21 Eau Claire: 66 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 139 Forest: 9 Grant: 72 Green: 44 Green Lake: 11 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 60 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 838 Kewaunee: 30 La Crosse: 45 Lafayette: 16 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 22 Marathon: 33 Marinette: 24 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,945 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 30 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 139 Ozaukee: 122 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 20 Polk: 6 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 1,017 Richland: 14 Rock: 429 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 31 Sheboygan: 69 St. Croix: 44 Trempealeau: 10 Vernon: 11 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 280 Washburn: 1 Washington: 148 Waukesha: 476 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 5 Winnebago: 123 Wood: 6 Total: 12,543 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 22 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 25 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 18 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 252 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 4 Ozaukee: 11 Racine: 18 Richland: 3 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 12 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 453