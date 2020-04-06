Top 10 Things Voters Should Know Before Heading to the Polls on April 7

× Expand Kumiko Hirama Getty Images/iStockphoto

UPDATE: On Monday, April 6, Gov. Evers signed an executive order suspending in-person voting and directing the state's legislative bodies into a special session to be held Tuesday, April 7. Read story here.

Hundreds of thousands of voters will likely be heading to the polls Tuesday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what they should know:

“How and where you vote may have changed because of COVID-19,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “Local election officials are prepared for Election Day with sanitation supplies and have been trained on social distancing procedures and other guidance developed with a public health official. Now, we’re asking voters to be careful and patient if they go to the polls on Tuesday.”

Wolfe offered these important reminders to voters: