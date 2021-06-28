Twenty One Pilots to Headline First Weekend of Summerfest

× Expand Image via Summerfest

The last of Summerfest’s 2021 American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners was revealed on Monday, as alternative duo Twenty One Pilots was announced to play the festival’s main stage. The show will be the band’s first concert since 2019, in advance of their recently announced Takeover tour.

With over a decade of music since their debut album, Twenty One Pilots have maintained an ever-growing fan base that has sold out multiple venues in Milwaukee. The Takeover tour features a unique concept for multiple-night runs in several cities throughout the country, with the band playing smaller clubs on the first night and gradually building up in venue size to arenas in the same town. While no additional stops have been announced for Milwaukee, a smaller club show isn’t out of the realm of possibility leading up to the Big Gig as well.

With the announcement of the show, the 2021 Summerfest headliner lineup is complete, although the ground stage lineups still need to be filled out. An initial ground stage schedule has been released, but more names are still likely to be added to the festival soon.

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots will go on sale on July 1 via Ticketmaster. For more information, visit the Summerfest website.