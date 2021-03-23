Up-Down Rewards Vaccinated Patrons with ‘Tokens for Poke’ns’ Program

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Have you been vaccinated yet? If you bring your completed vaccine card at Up-Down Milwaukee, you’ll be rewarded with 20 free game tokens. The program they’ve dubbed “Tokens for Poke’ns,” is intended to thank patrons for taking the important steps towards bringing the restaurant industry–and the country–back to normal.

“We want to thank everyone for taking this step to help keep our community safe,” says David Hayden, communications manager for Up-Down. “Offering tokens as a token of our appreciation seems like a natural fit.”

Guests are required to follow all safety guidelines, even if fully vaccinated. Masks are still required, along with proper social distancing.

While Up-Down Milwaukee is one of several Up-Down locations around the country, they’ve been a favorite destination for group outings since taking over the Brady/Water Street location of the old Comedy Café. With nice weather coming up fast, their two-story patio is sure to be a hot spot. They also took home the 2020 Best of Milwaukee Award for Arcade/Gaming in our Out & About category.

Be sure to claim your reward during “Tokens for Poke-ns”!