Urban Ecology Center Launches Virtual Learning Site

Urban Ecology Center in My Backyard is aimed at connecting people with their backyard, whether that be at home or a local park. Either way, the UEC is here to help educate people while they practice social distancing.

The resources provided by the new website include sections on exploring nature, how-to tips on cleaning without disturbing nature, starting gardens and compost bins and more. Instructional videos like this one, on how to maintain nature trails and help prevent erosion, are a regular part of the website’s How To section.

“While social distancing has been keeping us cooped up in our houses for weeks, our work is very alive and we want to keep encouraging everyone to get outside in their neighborhoods and connect with nature,” says Anna Aragon, Marketing Communications Manager at the Urban Ecology Center. “We will be updating this site regularly and our goal is to make it a tool for people to check out on a regular basis.”

People’s “backyard” maybe be a local park, an empty plot down the street, or it may be connected to their home. Wherever it is, the Urban Ecology Center helps make it everyone’s very own Urban Ecology Center until they can open their doors again.

The Urban Ecology Center also wants to invite the community to share their backyard experiences by using #uecinmybackyard on social media.