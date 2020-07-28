UW School of Medicine and Public Health Works to Dispel COVID-19 Myths

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health urges the public to think critically about COVID-19 risks, effects and safety measures as we deal with this unprecedented pandemic.

Myths circulate quickly on social media and new research is constantly emerging. The public needs to be thoughtful and careful when absorbing and sharing information about the novel coronavirus.

“Scientific and medical information is being generated and disseminated hourly and daily,” said Ajay Sethi, PhD, faculty director of the master of public health program and associate professor of population health sciences. “Keeping up can be overwhelming, and it's important for all of us to take our time to process information after we see it, particularly if it contradicts what we have heard before and already believe.”

Coincidentally, the institution's statement was released the same day that President Trump repeatedly attempted to share links on social media (that were later removed) to video press conferences hosted by a group named "America's Frontline Doctors." The first video was originally posted by Breitbart News. The videos include false and dubious claims related to the coronavirus.

Among other things, the video contains statements by Dr. Simone Gold and Stella Immanuel about how studies disproving the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine are "false science" and why wearing a face mask is unnecessary. The domain name for the America's Frontline Doctors' website was purchased on July 16, 2020, and none of the navigation links on the website go to real webpages.

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health shared these best practices for seeking and sharing information regarding COVID-19:

On the web, use trusted health resources managed by experts such as the sites run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW Health.

On TV, always take note of who is speaking. Are they a physician? A nurse? A public health expert? Or quoting someone who is? Are other healthcare providers sharing similar, up-to-date information and recommendations?

On social media, think critically about everything you see. Medical journals, reputable news sources and healthcare organizations review information for accuracy. Before “liking” or “sharing,” seek the above sources for the most accurate information.

Finally, our knowledge of COVID-19 is still evolving. For example, you might hear someone isn’t practicing physical distancing because they are 25 years old and think only older people get COVID-19. While early trends led us to focus most of our attention on older adults, we know that younger people get the virus and can have serious symptoms. In fact, 26% of Wisconsin residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are ages 20 to 29, the largest percentage of any age group. This virus is still new, and we are learning more about it every day.