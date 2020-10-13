Voter Registration Deadline is Oct. 14

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

Wisconsin voters have until Wednesday, Oct. 14 to register to vote online or by mail for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The online portal to register will close at midnight. If registering by mail, forms must by postmarked by Oct. 14 in order to be processed.

Once the Wednesday deadline passes, people who haven't registered can still do so at their municipal clerk's office, which you can find here, or at the polls on election day.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission also updated it's Absentee Ballot Report today. As of today, three weeks before the election, 717,164 absentee ballots have been returned out of more than 1.3 million that have been requested. That's a return rate of 52.9%.

The absentee ballots returned so far in this election equate to 24% of the total ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Voter Registration

To register online, you need a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card and your address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles must be current.

Voters without one of those forms of ID can still start the registration process by filling out a form online. However, they will have to print out the form and take it to their municipal clerk’s office with a proof of residence document such a bank statement, utility bill (including a cell phone bill), tax bill or any other correspondence from a unit of government. A full list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents are available on the Elections Commission’s website.

Voter registration forms are also available at the WEC’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable. The form is also available in Spanish (https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish).

Nov. 3 is Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are unregistered or who need to update their name or address can still do so at the polls. Remember to bring a proof of residence document if you are registering on Election Day.

If you have questions about registering to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov or call the Elections Commission’s toll-free voter hotline: 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947).