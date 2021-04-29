Washington County and Eagles Entertainment Partner for Concerts and Events

× Expand Image via Facebook / Washington County Fair & Conference Center

Washington County and Eagles Entertainment Inc. (owner and operator of The Rave/Eagles Ballroom) have signed a 10-year deal to host a yearly concert and event series at the Silver Lining Amphitheater located at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center.

The May through November series will feature a mix of events including major concerts, festivals, family shows, civic and corporate events. “This is a great social and economic opportunity and puts Washington County on the map regionally and nationally as an entertainment destination,” said County Board Chairman Don Kriefall.

The county-owned Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, which opened its doors in 1999, is located on 133-acres in the Town of Polk. Eagles Entertainment has owned and operated The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee for the past 30 years and has hosted thousands of concerts and events.

Under the terms of the agreement, various upgrades to the Fair Park will be constructed including putting in permanent restrooms and concession stands among other improvements, largely financed by Eagles Entertainment, with the intention of hosting shows from 10,000 to 25,000 people.

“The County will take on accountability for optimizing Fair Park grounds. AIS (Agricultural & Industrial Society) will focus on agriculture and industry, as their name is defined,” said Supervisor Pam Konrath who represents Supervisory District 15 in which the Fair Park is located.