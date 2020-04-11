All the Ways to Safely Celebrate Milwaukee Day 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fred Gillich 414 Beer is in liquor stores now. It was crafted by Vernacular Brewing and made at MobCraft.

Since it was first observed in 2010, Milwaukee Day (April 14) has come to be an important date on the city's spring calendar as residents celebrate the city for all it has to offer culturally.

Unfortunately, the nature of Milwaukee Day gatherings this year will be a little different than in the past. While the city is under a statewide stay at home order and strict social distancing efforts are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, in-person gatherings are a no-no for now. But that doesn't mean the spirit of Milwaukee Day—celebrating all that Milwaukee has to offer including the culture, live music, sports, arts, beer and more—will be hampered by the current state of the world.

We rounded up a list of some of the ways you can celebrate safely.

Milwaukee Record's "14-Hour Socially Distant Telethon" @ 10 a.m.-midnight

Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild, Tyler Maas, and Josh Hoppert are hosting a 14-hour Facebook Live event that will include a live recording of their "My First Band" podcast, a quarantine comedy showcase, new videos, replays of videos from their archive and more. They are asking for donations to help support the online publication and plan to highlight other local organizations in need of support. You can read more about the event here.

"Gertie the Duck" Story Time with John Gurda @ 11 a.m.

Local historian John Gurda will livestream a reading of "Gertie the Duck," the out-of-print children's book that tells the story of the iconic Gertie, a duck who captivated Milwaukee. A Spanish translation will be provided by Historic Milwaukee intern Selena Fregoso. RSVP to the Zoom session here in order to get an access code for the livestream.

Lakefront Brewery Gives Away Free Beer to Health Care Workers @ noon-8 p.m.

Health care workers can stop by the brewery with their hospital identification for a free six-pack of Riverwest Stein Amber Lager and a special 414 glass (while supplies last). Russ and Jim Klisch will also be live on Facebook at 4:14 p.m. for a virtual toast.

Swarmm Events Presents Virtual 414 Day @ noon-8 p.m.

Virtual 414 Day includes a full slate of livestreaming local music. Plus, they'll also show a live mural painting in progress. They're also hosting a virtual toast on Facebook Live at 4:14 p.m.

Virtual Happy Hour and Toast with OnMilwaukee and Fred "Too Much Metal" Gillich @ 6 p.m.

OnMilwaukee is hosting a virtual happy hour on Facebook Live that will feature Fred Gillich, owner of Too Much Rock for One Hand in the Third Ward and one of the brains behind the new 414 beer, which was crafted by Vernacular Brewing and made at MobCraft's brewing facility. So practice social distancing while heading out to one of the many places selling 414 beer so you can pour a glass and enjoy while tuning in to the virtual happy hour.

Light the Night @ 8 p.m.

Several local media outlets are encouraging residents to "Light the Night" at 8 p.m. by going to your window with a flashlight and shining your light for several minutes for neighbors to see. The goal is to remind everyone that we are all in this together as we stay safer at home. Several Downtown buildings and organizations will also join #LightTheNightMKE with their own light displays, including Fiserv Forum, the Pfister Hotel, the Hilton Hotel, 777 Building and more.

Buy a Four-Pack of Milwaukee Day Lager Tallboys by Company Brewing

Company Brewing has released a collaboration beer with the founders of Milwaukee Day since 2018. This year is no different. The helles lager contains 4.14% ABV and can be purchased at Discount Liquor, Ray’s Wine & Spirits, Downer Wine, Consumer Beverage and Outpost (Wauwatosa and Capitol Drive locations).

Review the Milwaukee Day Website for Ways to Support Local Fundraising Efforts

Once the stay at home order effectively ended the chance of there being any in-person events on Milwaukee Day, the event organizers shifted their efforts to gathering a list of Milwaukee area fundraising efforts, non-profits, restaurants, live music venues and retail stores to support at this time.

Bonus Activities

Last, but certainly not least... stay at home.