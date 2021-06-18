We Are One SEC Presents Worldwide Juneteenth Virtual Celebration

To celebrate Juneteenth, We Are One SEC will host a virtual celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19. The group created an app to stream interviews, events and parade highlights of Juneteenth celebrations from both Milwaukee and Chicago.

Storyteller, folklorist and historian Tejumola Ologboni will speak about the importance of Juneteenth and dancer Shiwali Tenner will perform a Kathak dance, just to name a couple of the performers.

To participate virtually, download the app here and follow along with the presentations, entertainment and guest speakers from 10 a.m. to noon.