Wisconsin Daily COVID-19 Update: 7-Day Average Just Below 2,500 Cases

1,201 new cases;

1 new deaths; 8 total added to the system

8,151 total deaths;

1,179 hospitalized patients, 317 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,201 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,499 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,708 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,489 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was 1 new death, and 8 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,151. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 238 new confirmed cases reported and have been 133,524 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 379 cases per day. There were no new deaths added to the system reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,511 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.