Wisconsin Dems, Mayor Barrett to Discuss Pandemic Response

The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much active in the United States, and has had a profound effect on major cities all over the country, including Milwaukee. On Friday morning, Mayor Tom Barrett, along with State Representative Christine Sinicki, Black Caucus Vice Chair Stacy Clark and Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler will convene to promote the party’s relief efforts.

The event is being organized by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, with intent on looking at Governor Tony Evers, as well as the party’s record on providing aid to businesses and working families statewide. Pandemic response has been a key focal point for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections, as part of the larger “Build Back Better” initiative headed by the Democratic National Committee. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin recently welcomed the Build Back Better Bus in Madison as part of a 10-state tour during the Congressional recess in summer.

In September, Governor Evers announced an additional $58.4 Million investment in pandemic response for local and tribal health officials. Prior to that, the administration had already committed $106.5 million to pandemic aid, with money allocated from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funding and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It is expected that the additional funding, as well as the resources provided to communities throughout Wisconsin will be celebrated on Friday.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 AM at 600 S. Water St., next to the boat launching area with the Hoan Bridge as the backdrop for the event. To RSVP for the event or learn more about the Democratic Party’s response to the pandemic, visit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin website.