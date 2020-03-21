Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reports 281 Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 as of March 21

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today confirmed 281 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This is a 36% increase over yesterday's total of 206 confirmed cases, according to data released by Wisconsin DHS.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 126 cases. Dane County had 17 new positive cases in the last 24 hours to have a total of 49. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 20.

About six percent of those tested are positive so far.

Today's update also increased the death total in the state from two to four. There have been two deaths in Milwaukee County, one in Fond du Lac County and one in Ozaukee County.