Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reports 381 Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 as of March 22

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reported 381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Just over 1,600 new test results came in during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of new test results since testing began.

This is a 36% increase over yesterday's total of 281 confirmed cases, according to data released by Wisconsin DHS. A shortage of testing supplies has provided a limited picture of exactly how widespread the disease is within the state. Additionally, the time it takes to get test results back has effected the data.

No new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state. The total tally so far is four deaths.

The number of counties with at least one confirmed case remains at 29.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 182 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases. Dane County has 61 positive cases. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 30.

About six percent of those tested are positive so far.

So far, community spread has been identified in some of the cases in six counties. Community spread has not been identified in any new counties in the last 24 hours.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown* 3 Calumet 1 Chippewa 1 Columbia* 5 Dane* 61 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 4 Fond du Lac 16 Green 1 Jefferson 2 Kenosha* 10 La Crosse 5 Marathon 1 Milwaukee* 182 Outagamie 2 Ozaukee 13 Pierce 1 Racine 4 Rock 3 Sauk 2 Sheboygan 6 St. Croix 2 Walworth 3 Washington 14 Waukesha* 30 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 381

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 2 Ozaukee: 1 * An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.