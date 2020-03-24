Wisconsin Department of Health Services Updates Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in State to 457

(click here to zoom in)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin DHS reported 457 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 1,187 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 8,694 tests have been performed so far.

The new data shows 41 new cases for a 9.8% increase over yesterday's total of 416 confirmed cases, according to data released by Wisconsin DHS. A shortage of testing supplies has provided a limited picture of exactly how widespread the disease is within the state.

Further complicating the data reported by the state is that Milwaukee County is more frequently updating their own "COVID-19 Dashboard" at 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. In today's 2 p.m. report from the state, Milwaukee County reported having 219 confirmed cases while the dashboard showed a total of 268 cases. Fixing for this discrepancy, there are at least 506 confirmed cases as of this writing.

No new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. The tally remains at five deaths with three in Milwaukee County and one each in Ozaukee County and Fond du Lac.

No new counties were added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case. That list stands at 30 of the state's 72 counties.

5.3 percent of tests done so far have come back as positive.

So far, community spread has been identified in at least one of the cases in eight counties. Community spread means means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown* 3 Calumet 1 Chippewa 2 Columbia* 5 Dane* 72 Dodge 2 Douglas 4 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 4 Fond du Lac* 18 Green 1 Jefferson 4 Kenosha* 13 La Crosse 5 Marathon 1 Milwaukee* 219 Outagamie 2 Ozaukee 16 Pierce 3 Racine 5 Rock 3 Sauk 4 Sheboygan 6 St. Croix 4 Walworth* 4 Washington 17 Waukesha* 31 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 457 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 3 Ozaukee: 1 Total: 5 * An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.