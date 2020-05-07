Wisconsin Designers Launch Online Boutique

× Expand Courtesy of Andrew Linderman Pottery

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled seasonal art fairs for the foreseeable future, but modern technology offers shoppers the ability to support local artists and artisans without leaving their homes.

In lieu of its annual Morning Glory Art Fair, an event featuring more than 100 fine craft artists, the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council (WDCC) has launched its online boutique, just in time for Mother’s Day. Established in 1916, the WDCC is the second-oldest fine crafts organization in the United States.

The shop, which went live in late April, features 26 Wisconsin and Minnesota WDCC members and artists, including potters, oil painters, metalsmiths, woodworkers and photographers. Through May 10, many artists will offer free shipping, item discounts and curbside pickup.

On Feb. 27, the WDCC announced on their website that they would not be holding the Morning Glory Art Fair in 2020 due to competing events in July, namely the Democratic National Convention. In mid-March, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide emergency in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these obstacles, the WDCC remained committed to showcasing the work of local artists virtually or otherwise. “Our immediate idea was, ‘Let’s do a promotion for Mother’s Day,”’ says Jean Wells, WDCC president since March. “Now that we’re doing this, we see what a great resource this is. We’re going to keep this live and running.”

Featuring links to more than two dozen online shops, the WDCC website serves as a hub for artists, many of whom haven’t previously sold their work online, connecting them with local shoppers looking for a one-of-a-kind handmade gift.

“It saves all the Googling you have to do,” Wells explained. “It’s fun how the website is evolving. We are kind of shooting from the hip.” Several artists, she noted, have reported strong sales.

In the future, she added, the WDCC hopes to expand the website to include more artists and artist categories.