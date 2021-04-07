Wisconsin Historical Society Hosting Virtual Genealogy Webinar

× Expand aseq Getty Images/iStockphoto

Does the pandemic have you wishing you knew more about your family history? Did you impulsively purchase a DNA test late at night on the internet and not know what to do with the results? The Wisconsin Historical Society has your back!

On Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the historical society and host Patricia Glover-Howard will lead participants through a webinar with genealogy basics like where to go for public records and how to preserve oral histories from family members. Don’t worry, the webinar takes 15-minute breaks between lectures and has a 45-minute lunch break scheduled.

Patricia Glover-Howard is an entrepreneur, educator and genealogy enthusiast. She’s worked as co-host of Bernice Alexander Bennett’s BlogTalk Radio Show, “The National Archives and Beyond!” She also works with middle and high school students through a program founded by Harvard Professor and PBS host Henry Louis Gates Jr. If you’re not familiar with his program on PBS, “Finding Your Roots,” it’s an exercise in genealogy and usually has a celebrity guest uncovering their family tree through DNA testing and digging through national archives.

If you’re interested in that, time is running out for registration, which closes Thursday, April 8 at noon. The webinar costs $40 to participate in, but it’s all day and if you have a friend with you, it’s cheaper than going out to the movies and getting dinner!