Wisconsin Now Has Over 10,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 400 Deaths

3,508 new test results, which is below average compared to the number of new tests in the last week (4,092 average)

280 new confirmed cases; it's the second day in the last 11 days that the total number of new cases was below 300

10,219 total cases

2 new deaths for a total of 400 deaths; 4.0 percent of known cases result in death

We've filled in historical hospitalization data going back to March 30

332 cases are hospitalized; 17.8 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

182 of hospitalized cases are awaiting results

113 of cases are in ICU; 4.5 percent of known cases result in ICU

DHS says 5,014 cases (49 percent) can be deemed as recovered, which is recorded if their symptoms have resolved, they have been released from public health isolation and/or it's been 30 days since the start of symptoms

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 280 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 10,219 cases. Two new deaths were included in the report for a total of 400 deaths.

3,508 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down 14.3 percent from the average number of tests returned in the last week (4,092 tests daily). Two weeks ago, the state was averaging just over 2,000 new test results per day, so testing has ramped up. There's sometimes been a small dip in new test results over the weekend, especially on the daily report published on Sundays.

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,797 tests.

Beyond decreasing the actual number of new cases each day, another criteria in the state's Badger Bounce Back plan is to achieve a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive test results over a 14-day period. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 7.9 percent, which is up from yesterday because there were 1,500 more test results in yesterday.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. We've tracked down historical data from the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC). Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily so this is not completely comprehensive.

There are currently 332 patients hospitalized and 182 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

113 of the state's 333 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (32.5 percent).

The state reports the loss of two additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 400.

Milwaukee County had 98 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,952 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 12 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,897 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 40 Chippewa: 29 Clark: 24 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 17 Dane: 472 Dodge: 67 Door: 21 Douglas: 11 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 54 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 93 Forest: 3 Grant: 68 Green: 33 Green Lake: 8 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 50 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 682 Kewaunee: 29 La Crosse: 33 Lafayette: 13 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 19 Marathon: 24 Marinette: 16 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 3,952 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 27 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 112 Ozaukee: 105 Pierce: 12 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 704 Richland: 13 Rock: 354 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 71 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 22 Sheboygan: 66 St. Croix: 27 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 3 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 235 Washburn: 1 Washington: 117 Waukesha: 400 Waupaca: 13 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 98 Wood: 2 Total: 10,219 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 18 Buffalo: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 15 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 225 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 16 Richland: 2 Rock: 13 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 10 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 400