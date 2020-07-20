Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thru Starts Thursday

× Expand Courtesy WIStateFair.com

Although the State Fair is canceled for this summer, fans can still pick up some of their favorite staple food items starting this Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26. Part of State Fair Necessities, Gate 9 of State Fair Park (located at the intersection of South 76th Street and West Pierce Street) opens one hour before the drive-thru begins. Thursday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Some of the menu will include delicious favorites from past years at State Fair, including pickle pizza, funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pretzel-wrapped brats and more. The full menu and list of participating vendors is available here.

Drive in and fill up on some of the food that made Wisconsin State Fair famous!

