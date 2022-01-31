Wisconsin State Fair Offers Valentine’s Day Cream Puffs

× Expand Photo: Original Cream Puffs - originalcreampuffs.com Wisconsin State Fair Cocoa Cream Puff Wisconsin State Fair Cocoa Cream Puff

Following December’s popular Holiday Cream Puffs, Valentine’s Day Cream Puffs, which feature strawberry and cocoa-flavored fillings, will be on sale at Wisconsin State Fair Park this February for a sweet drive-thru event.

“Cream Puffs are the iconic Wisconsin State Fair dessert,” said Tess Kerksen, public relations manager for Wisconsin State Fair Park. “For nearly 100 years, Original Cream Puffs have been available at the Wisconsin State Fair. These flavorful new renditions add a unique twist to this much-loved dessert.”

Both flavors of Cream Puffs can be purchased in three-packs for $14 or six-pack for $25 during the drive-thru event, which runs February 11 through 14. Combinations of flavors are not available.

Cream Puff drive-thru hours are as follows: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 13; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 14. Drive-thru customers should enter the Park at Gate 5, located at 84th Street and Schlinger Avenue.

To help ensure availability, State Fair Park strongly recommends pre-ordering Cream Puffs on its website, OriginalCreamPuffs.com. “Their exclusivity to the Fair and drive-thru events increase the demand for the tasty treat, and we can’t wait to offer them Feb. 11-14,” Kerksen added.

Discounts on Cream Puff packages will be offered online through Feb. 7.