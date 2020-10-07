State to Open Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Oct. 14

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Fair Park

At the request of hospital systems, Gov. Tony Evers announced today the alternate care facility that was set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

In April, Gov. Evers announced the construction of the facility as a critical extension of the healthcare system that would be available to accept patients from anywhere in the state in the event the hospitals are overwhelmed and near capacity.

In the last month, the state has seen a tripling in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients from 268 on Aug. 29 to 853 yesterday.

“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Evers said in a press briefing Wednesday. “This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19. "

The facility will not accept walk-ins. Gov Evers said, "Patients will be admitted to this facility in coordination with our healthcare providers, and the facility's patients will largely be individuals who are transitioning out of the hospitals and require less medical care."

“Our hospital system is strained and in some areas of the state reaching capacity and at risk of being overwhelmed,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “And as COVID-19 cases rise, hospitals across the state are experiencing critical staffing shortages–largely due to staff members experiencing infection or exposure to the virus in their communities. This is why we need every Wisconsinite to follow our recommendations and take this seriously. When hospitals are at capacity, it doesn’t matter if you need care because of COVID-19 or a heart attack. We have to disrupt transmission so Wisconsinites can get the care they need.”

The facility will be funded by CARES Act money set aside by Gov. Evers.

The facility was propped up by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and currently has 530 patient spaces, of which 296 include in-line oxygen care. If needed, the facility could expand to as many as 754 patient spaces.

Details regarding the use of the facility, as well as facility staffing levels, will be available in the coming days. General background information regarding the ACF at Wisconsin State Fair Park is available here.