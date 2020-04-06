Wisconsin Supreme Court Orders for Election to Take Place as Planned, Blocks Gov. Evers' Executive Order

Just before 5 p.m. today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled Gov. Tony Evers' executive order to postpone in-person voting to June 9.

The 4-2 decision means in-person voting will take place on April 7 as originally planned.

Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Bradley dissented.

Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on the April 7 ballot, did not participate in the decision. Kelly posted a tweet in support of holding the election after the governor's order.

We will update this article with more details as they become available.