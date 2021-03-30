Wisconsinites Over 16 Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning April 5

On Tuesday, the office of Governor Tony Evers declared that all Wisconsin residents over the age of 16 years old will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning next Monday, April 5. This initiative, along with other steps of the Badger Bounce Back plan, has made Wisconsin one of the leading states in the nation in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, the state has administered over 2.7 million doses of vaccine, with nearly 30% of qualified residents receiving at least one dose of treatment, per the Department of Health Services.

“We knew all along our COVID-19 vaccination program would be a massive undertaking, and we’re proud Wisconsin is currently leading the country in these efforts and that we’re now able to give all Wisconsinites 16 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Evers via statement. “This marks a major milestone in our state’s fight against this virus and gets us closer to overcoming this pandemic and bouncing back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible.”

While the new order goes into effect on Monday, vaccine providers are still being told to prioritize those with pre-existing conditions and essential workers, who were among the first to become eligible for shots. It is also important for interested parties to remain patient, as wait lists may develop in more populous parts of the state. Per federal requirements, only Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine is recommended for recipients ages 16 and 17 years old.

To find out where you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in your area, the Department of Health Services has created a webpage for available providers. You can also learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines based on information available from the Department of Health Services here.