Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest Pivots to Pick-Up Style on Black Friday

× Expand LightFieldStudios Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the interest of continuing the search for Wisconsin’s best Bloody Mary, Drink Wisconsinbly (320 W. Highland Ave.) is pivoting their contest to a drive-thru, pick-up format this year. Tickets for the contest can be purchased here, where you can also arrange a time to pick up your Bloody Mary package. The focus is to bring people together in a safe, non-contagious way while supporting local businesses. This could be the most important stop on the chore list for Black Friday.

The event directly supports more than 20 local nonprofits and businesses. This list also includes Chef K Clark Pickles and Preserves, Farmer Johns’ Cheese, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips and many more. Packages range from $165 to $260, but the larger, four-person package is valued at more than $340.

Contest packages come in two forms, for either a party of two or four. Each package contains a bottle of vodka from Madison’s Yahara Bay Distillers, Bloody Mary mixes from Drink Wisconsinbly, Miss Mary’s, Remedy, Sportsman’s Redneck Mix and Jimmy Luv’s, along with all the classic sides like pickles, horseradish, hot sauce, carrots, cheese curds from Farmer John, a lunch/dinner slider kit and more. Bloody Mary packages wouldn’t be complete without the beer chaser and for this competition, they supply you with a case of Drink Wisconsinbly’s new Amber Lager from Lienenkugel Brewing Company.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Ticket sales end at midnight on November 23 to allow vendors enough time to prepare and deliver product. Sign up, show up with an empty trunk and leave with everything you need to participate in the contest and have your own private, socially distant Bloody Mary party.