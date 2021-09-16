WMSE’S 5th Annual Art & Music Takes Place Friday

× Expand Image via WMSE WMSE’S 5th Annual Art & Music

The Milwaukee arts community will come together on Friday, September 17 for WMSE’s 5th annual Art & Music event, Presented by Colectivo and Indeed Brewing at the Historic Pritzlaff Building. The space will transform into a studio fit for artists, musicians and party-goers of all kinds.

Local artist Luke Chappelle is the featured artist for this year’s Art & Music promotional materials. Luke is known for his puff-paint, brightly colored pieces. This year’s subject: The Hoan Bridge.

The event centers around an auction featuring more than 200 album-sized 12″ x 12″ boards created by locally and nationally famous artists. Live music provided by deep grooves organ trio – B3 and WMSE DJs will spin the soundtrack to this incredible event. Great Lakes Distillery will also provide craft cocktails.

But the star attractions of the event are the live painters. Taking part in showing off their craft – Anwar-Floyd Pruitt, Demitra Copulous, Dara Larson, Emma Daisy, Jennifer Espenscheid and Lila Amin are this year’s lineup. Local multimedia artist Misha Siegfried created “Odyssey, v2.3.5” An exploration of larger space inside a smaller space. This Multimedia installation utilizes technology, animation, and traditional material.

Adding to the fun, Jordan Davis created an NES game where patrons will be encouraged to play. Titled, Space Raft: The game it is described as a “rock n’ roll retro-game experience for the NES.”

More information here https://www.wmse.org/event/wmses-5th-annual-art-music/?instance_id=4534