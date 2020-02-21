Women for MACC Hosting 35th Annual Pasta Fest at American Serb Hall to Fight Childhood Cancer

The annual Pasta Fest organized by Women for MACC will take place on Sunday, March 15 at American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. Traditional offerings will include pasta and homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Gluten-free options will also be available. New this year is a cash bar that will offer soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

There will be live music during the event along with a Taekwondo demonstration by J.K. Lee Blackbelt Academy, a photo booth and more. Activities for children will include face painting, balloon art, crafts and games.

Jessica Summerfield, Women for MACC board member and chairperson of the event, says they are still seeking volunteers to help with the activities and will be accepting help right up until the event. Summerfield began her journey with the organization after her coworker’s twin-daughters were both diagnosed with leukemia. She volunteered for a few years and eventually became a board member.

Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) was founded in 1976 by Jon McGlocklin of the Milwaukee Bucks after longtime team announcer Eddie Doucette’s two-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia. The simple idea of raising money to help children’s cancer research locally turned into the well-known organization that has raised over $70 million since.

Women for MACC is an event-run organization that has raised over $5 million for the MACC fund since it was founded in 1982. The group is made up of mothers, siblings, relatives and concerned individuals who are fighting to eliminate pediatric cancer and other blood disorders. All proceeds from the event will stay in Wisconsin, benefiting the MACC Fund.

In previous years, the event has attracted around 600 attendees, which is what they’re really shooting for this time around. Your support can make a difference.