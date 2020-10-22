Women Taking Back Wisconsin Grassroots Political Action Weekend

× Expand Courtesy of WomenTakingBackWisconsin.com

This weekend, Persist, a Wisconsin progressive women’s organization, along with Wisconsin Women for Biden host a virtual grassroots weekend of action. The organizations see Wisconsin as the state most likely to determine the next president, which will in turn determine the future of women’s rights.

The event is open to participants across the country and will feature powerful speakers, celebrities and musicians like Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton, bestselling author and activist Glennon Doyle and actress, Beanie Feldstein, best known for her role in hit film, Lady Bird. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and more will also make speeches during the weekend.

Access to all events is free and included with volunteer registration where participants commit to a two-hour block of phone banking to women voters in Wisconsin. Registration is open until October 23 at 5 p.m. on their website.

Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties have been traditionally red. A short documentary highlights the stories of four progressive women from these counties and their desire to move Wisconsin forward on issues like racism, sexism and the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the event and to view the schedule of speakers and performers, visit the website here. Be sure to follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for important updates.