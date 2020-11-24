Wonderfair Gifts at Wisconsin State Fair Park

× Expand Image via Facebook / Wisconsin State Fair

This holiday season, the Wisconsin State Fair will offer WonderFair Gifts for Everyone, from Cocoa Cream Puffs to discounted ticket bundles to ugly-sweater-patterned facemasks.

Besides Cocoa Cream Puffs—a new, chocolate-infused twist on a traditional State Fair favorite—other sweet treats for sale include peppermint brownies and chocolate chip cookies, each of which will be available for curbside pickup 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 11 and 12 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. December 13 at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis. Drivers should enter through Gate 5.

Tess Kerksen, Wisconsin State Fair Park public relations manager, strongly recommends shoppers place pre-orders for the Cocoa Cream Puffs due to the popularity of the Fair’s traditional Cream Puffs, one of its hottest-selling food items. “We’ve done specialty cream puffs in the past to the point where we’ve sold out, so we definitely encourage preorders,” she added. Cocoa Cream Puffs will be available in three- and six-packs, and shoppers who place orders by December 6 will receive an items discount.

State Fair ticket bundles—which start at $35 and include vouchers for cream puffs, rides, and discounted admission to the Fair—are now available for purchase at WiStateFair.com, mail order, or in person at the Fair’s ticket office, 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning November 30.

A Cream Puff-scented candle, a do-it-yourself ornament kit, a winter beanie, and an ugly-sweater-patterned facemask are among other unique Wisconsin State Fair gifts available for purchase at WiStateFair.com. Shoppers can also browse the Fair’s Virtual Vendor Marketplace for gifts sold by over 300 vendors, many of them based in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Fair website is “a great place to start to get all of your holiday gifts,” Kerksen concluded.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will be held August 5 through 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.