WürstBar Brings Berlin to Brady

× Expand Image via Facebook / WurstBar

If you had to ask the average American what they knew about Milwaukee, it probably wouldn’t take long before the mention of bratwurst and beer. The city’s rich German heritage is well-known, and is about to be enriched with a modern flare, as WürstBar (1239 E. Brady St.) is set to open this Thursday.

Beyond brats, WürstBar is aiming to offer a German take on modern street food, with a menu consisting of Spätzle, Döner Kebabs, sausages from both Usinger’s and Bunzel’s Meat Market and more. Of course, those options need a good German beer to pair with them, and WürstBar will have a large selection on tap beginning Thursday, as well as local craft beers.

The owners of the new bar and restaurant know a thing or two about both German food and Brady St. WürstBar is operated by Scott Schaefer, Andrew Fronek, and Darryl Towers, the group that operates Milwaukee Brat House on Old World Third Street and in Shorewood, along with Jack’s American Pub on Brady St. as well. The concept began in March 2020, and with the pandemic as well as a remodel of the space formerly occupied by Green Fields smoke shop, took a considerable amount of time to open. WürstBar will combine the best elements of both of the group’s previous endeavors to provide a unique experience on the lower East Side.

Initially, plans call for WürstBar to operate from 11 a.m. until bar time during the week, opening an hour earlier for a preliminary brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday. The kitchen will be open until midnight initially, with the possibility of expanding to late night hours if the demand calls for it. Thursday’s grand opening will take place at 4 p.m., and will feature the full menu of beer and German fare.

For more information about WürstBar, visit their Facebook page.