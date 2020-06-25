Yes, There Will Be Cream Puffs! After Cancellation, Officials Launch ‘State Fair Necessities’

× Expand Courtesy of OriginalCreamPuffs.com

Although Wisconsin State Fair has been cancelled this summer, State Fair Park Officials and Wisconsin Bakers Association announce festival fans can still get their Cream Puffs they’ve come to love!

Cream Puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations during the originally scheduled dates, August 6 – 16. The announcement comes as part of the launch of State Fair Necessities, which will help bring some of the State Fair favorites to fairgoers.

“At the core of our State Fair mission, we are built upon celebrating everything Wisconsin is so proud to showcase,” says Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While we can’t gather this year for the 169th Wisconsin State Fair due to the safety issues surrounding COVID-19, we want to safely offer select Fair staples, otherwise known as the State Fair Necessities. We will kick off the State Fair Necessities with the iconic signature food of the Wisconsin State Fair, the Original Cream Puff, as we just couldn’t imagine a year without them.”

Four events will be hosted as a part of the State Fair Necessities which are: Curbside Cream Puffs, Corporate Cream Puffs, Traveling Cream Puffs and the Cream Puff 5K.

Curbside Cream Puffs is presented by Sentry Foods. Pick up your Cream Puffs at State Fair Park either August 6 - 9 or August 13 – 16. Guests can get Cream Puffs to-go or opt for the Blue Ribbon Brownies or chocolate chip cookies. Pre-order online or order onsite.

During the fair every summer, around 200 employees working in shifts 24 hours a day pump out nearly 400,000 Cream Puffs for fairgoers. With the fair not happening this summer, there will only need to be 50 – 70 staff members, according to the Original Cream Puff Bakers.

“We knew that if we had to cancel the Fair for this year, we needed to combine our resources with the Wisconsin Bakers Association and Original Cream Puff Bakers to find a way to bring our fairgoers cream puffs,” says Jen Puente, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin State Fair. “All customers are asked to please stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing when picking up their orders.”

All staff working the Curbside Cream Puffs pickup will follow safety protocols and procedures as in accordance with current federal, state, and local health guidelines.

Corporate Cream Puffs is presented by Bank Five Nine. Is your company looking for a way to show appreciation for your employees, customers, or clients this summer? What better way than with Cream Puffs! Place an order for delivery to your office or for pick up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Traveling Cream Puffs is presented by Festival Foods. For the first time ever, Original Cream Puffs will be available outside of the Wisconsin State Fair! Coming soon to Festival Foods locations in Kenosha, Appleton, and Madison on designated dates for each city.

The Cream Puff 5K benefits the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Run or walk for some Cream Puffs this summer! Complete your Cream Puff 5K Virtual Run/Walk wherever, whenever. Registration includes a voucher for a three-pack of Cream Puffs.