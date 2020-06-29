Youth and Families March for Black Lives Matter

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 2 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 3 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 4 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 5 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 6 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 7 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 8 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 9 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 10 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 11 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 12 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 13 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 14 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 15 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 16 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 17 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 18 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 19 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small × 20 of 20 Expand Photo credit: Virginia Small Prev Next

Black Lives Matter protests have continued daily for more than a month in response to the killing, at the hands of Minneapolis police, of George Floyd, an African American man. Ever-more individuals who have been marginalized, as well as allies, are joining the movement. Primary messages are to end systemic racism and other forms of oppression, and to replace inequity with justice.

A protest rally and march focused on Youth and Families drew a diverse and expressive crowd on Sunday, June 28. Hosted by Courage MKE, it was held on the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Pride march in New York City. That event, held one year after the Stonewall Riots, also called the Stonewall Uprising, followed a police raid of a Greenwich Village gay bar in New York City. That Pride march was small, as people cautiously asserted their rights to be treated fairly and with dignity, while also fearing for their safety.

Courage MKE “fuels a collaborative movement to provide the housing, resources, and services that displaced and homeless LGBTQ youth in Milwaukee need to thrive, as well as scholarships and other services for the LGBTQ youth of our community,” according to its website. Numerous speakers, including young people, addressed the crowd throughout the event. Near the end of the march, participants were encouraged to express their concerns and dreams for their future, using chalk on the street. Organizers repeated that they want to spur real change so that future generations will not need to keep fighting for justice.

March chants included now-familiar refrains of “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Their Names” about people of color who have died following police brutality. One call-and-response affirmed everyone’s right to assemble and speak: “Whose Streets?” OUR Streets!” The chant, “THIS is what democracy looks like!” did indeed demonstrate how democracy is manifesting during a wide range of protest events throughout greater Milwaukee.

Marchers numbered in the many hundreds and demographically reflected what Milwaukee looks like. As they walked north on 2nd past Rockwell and other landmarks, their signs exhibited creativity and inclusiveness. Several young people led the way carrying a banner that said “Black Lives Matter Because We Are the Future.” Another front-line group carried a huge sign with photos of young people of color killed by police, with their respective name and age under each photo.

For more of our coverage of the protests occurring across Milwaukee, click here.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

To read more stories by Virginia Small, click here.