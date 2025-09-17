Demonte Moore Awarded for His Dedication to Community Pets

Expand Photo by Lisa Michel-Weis Demonte Moore Demonte Moore

He calls the Humane Society and the Humane Society calls him. Demonte Moore has made it his life passion to help people take care of pets in his community. For his dedicated efforts, Moore became the recipient of the 2025 More Than A Pet Community Hero Award, a national campaign honoring those who go out of their way to keep families and pets together, bridging critical gaps in access to pet resources and services.

Research has shown that the companionship of pets can greatly improve peoples’ stress levels, mood and mental health. “People treat their pets like family,” Moore reckons. “I treat all my dogs like they’re my babies, and people around here do the same thing. Sometimes, they fall into the unfortunate position where they can’t take care of that family member, and that’s how I look at it.”

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Pets For Life program helps connect communities affected by poverty with affordable veterinary and pet wellness services, overcoming systemic barriers not unlike those of food security, housing, education, jobs and healthcare. As a member of the program, Moore delivers pet food and supplies to people across Milwaukee in addition to helping with getting pets spayed, neutered or taken to checkups. He primarily works with dogs and cats but is happy to help with other animals like guinea pigs.

“I’m basically a bridge for people,” Moore explains. “I go around the neighborhood and talk to people and let them know that there’s resources to help them out with their pets.”

Warm and Gentle Nature

As a matter of fact, animals seem to sense Moore’s warm and gentle nature. He recalls a few weeks ago when a Yorkshire Terrier wandered onto his porch and hung out there like it belonged. “We took care of him for a couple days and then we found his owner,” Moore says. “He came out of nowhere, he saw my dogs, and he didn’t leave.”

Moore has fostered more than a dozen pets including three dogs in the last three years. He also has five dogs of his own. “I got a couple calls about animals being brought in, and I did my part,” Moore says. “I couldn’t find someone to take the dogs, but I knew I had a little bit of extra room so I adopted them.”

About 15 years ago, Moore’s dog had a litter of puppies, which is how his passion for animals originated. “I was having a hard time getting rid of them, so I joined the Humane Society,” he remembers. “They put me in the Pets for Life program, and I’ve been there ever since.”

Moore is lauded among his peers for always being ready, willing and able to help folks all over the city with their pets, which is why Lisa Michel-Weiss of the Wisconsin Humane Society nominated Moore for the More Than a Pet Community Hero Award, which he won this year in April.

Empathy and Compassion

“Demonte’s empathy and compassion extend to all community members, especially pets,” Michel-Weiss said in a press release. “He’s been an amazing ambassador for our Pets for Life program, eager to share resources and information to his community.”

Amanda Arrington, vice president of Access to Care U.S., Humane World for Animals, adds, “Demonte’s work is a shining example of how one person can make a significant difference, and we hope his story inspires others to get involved and make an impact in their own communities.”

When Moore first found out he was nominated for the award, he was shocked and speechless. “I wasn’t expecting that,” he affirms. “I got to celebrate with my sons, and it was an amazing experience to be honored for doing what I love doing.”

Upon receiving the award, Moore earned $5,000, plus the Wisconsin Humane Society earned a $10,000 grant for being his community organization. Moore’s long-term goal is to open his own dog ranch rescue. On the biggest thing he’s learned doing this work, Moore contends, “There’s always more I can do.”