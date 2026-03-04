Fauzia Qureshi: Empowering Muslim Voters and Amplifying Voices

× Expand Photo by Hamza Zuberi Fauzia Qureshi with Linda Sarsour Fauzia Qureshi (left) with Linda Sarsour (right)

Lived experience shapes better policy. “Civic power grows when people show up consistently, not just during elections,” Fauzia Qureshi says. She is executive director of social welfare organization Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance (WMCA) and its companion nonprofit Wisconsin Muslim Civic Foundation (WMCF), both dedicated to amplifying Muslim voices at the local, state and federal levels by way of civic and political engagement. WMCA leads advocacy and equity efforts focused on policy, legislation and voters. WMCF focuses on education, leadership development, public awareness initiatives and cultural heritage programming.

An estimated 50-70,000 Muslims live in Wisconsin. Qureshi says she observes at times that Muslim communities find participating in civic engagement to be intimidating or inaccessible. Especially in times where free speech and civil liberties are increasingly under threat, getting civically involved becomes a form of protection and empowerment.

She explains, “What I see now is an ultimate opportunity for people to understand that civic engagement is not just about voting—it’s people feeling confident about speaking at a meeting, contacting an elected official, organizing their neighbors or standing up for their rights.”

Changing Narratives

While Qureshi does see Muslim representation in Wisconsin politics progressing, there remain significant gaps between the diversity of communities and who is involved in the decision-making. “There are Black, Brown and white immigrants and refugees in urban and rural areas, yet many voices remain absent from political leadership,” she points out. This results in many not seeing themselves reflected or represented in local politics and therefore not feeling it is for them. “Our work really focuses on changing that narrative.”

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Qureshi spent 10 years in London working as website manager for Islam Channel, one of the largest Muslim media outlets in Europe. Upon returning to Wisconsin, she worked in various leadership positions including at Al-Huda evening school, UniteWI and the Muslim Community Health Center. Qureshi’s roles in these organizations gave her a firsthand look at how policy decisions affect peoples’ daily lives. “Over time, it became clear to me that individual support was not enough,” she elaborates. “Communities really need long-term infrastructure and more trusted pathways into civic participation.”

Qureshi assumed her role as WMCA executive director in spring of 2024. She is delighted to see many growing Muslim and immigrant communities in Milwaukee compared to when she was growing up. “We used to have to go to Chicago to get halal meat,” Qureshi remembers. “Anything and everything is available here now.”

Information and Advocacy

In addition to religious and culturally focused events such as the annual fast-breaking evening meal during Ramadan, Iftar, and various panel discussions, the WMCF and WMCA ensure Muslim communities have information about voter registration, advocating for or opposing legislation, and which political candidates have their best interests in mind. In addition to making endorsements statewide, WMCA has opposed policies that threaten civil liberties and free speech.

Another aspect of WMCA’s work is monitoring Islamophobic incidents across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, post-9/11 fearmongering and the Trump administration’s travel ban have contributed significantly to societal spikes in Islamophobia. Last year, an incident of abhorrent racism occurred in Green Bay, where a Cinnabon employee hurled hateful slurs at a Somali customer. Following the incident, Qureshi and other leaders held a press conference denouncing anti-Somai hate. She subsequently met with Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich to work with him on passing anti-racist legislation.

“We absolutely see a huge surge,” Qureshi confirms about Islamophobia. “The Cinnabon incident was just one of many. That was the one that was being recorded; there’s been multiple incidents in that area specifically. We see it across the state and in Milwaukee as well.”

Know Your Rights

WMCA facilitates “Know Your Rights” trainings in multiple languages in order to keep Muslims in Wisconsin safe from ICE. Qureshi mentions that voters lately have voiced serious concerns about AB 446 and its implications around civil liberties and potential impacts on advocacy and identity, noting, “There is significant worry about the chilling effect these types of policies may have on free speech and community organizing.” She hears of similar concerns around the increased surveillance and over-policing of Muslim communities.

In 2025, WMCF led its first-ever Muslim Heritage Month in July, hosting a myriad of events including a World Culture Fair that had 22 countries represented. During Ramadan last year, the organization sent an educational toolkit to every school district across the state. “Even if you don’t have a big Muslim student population, you should still be aware of the needs students should have and be more accommodating,” Qureshi recommends.

Also in 2025, WMCF hosted its first major gala in 2025 at The Pfister Hotel, welcoming Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib as keynote speaker. WMCA held its first Advocacy Day in February of last year, where many community members visited the Capitol in Madison for the first time and had the opportunity to speak directly to legislators. “It was a powerful realization that their voices belong in those spaces,” Qureshi reflects.

This year, WMCA and WMCF are planning a statewide tour and deepening their impact. “We want communities to know about WMCA and WMCF, and that we can support them,” Qureshi affirms. “That need is necessary more than ever.” To support WMCA and WMCF, folks may volunteer with or donate to either organization.