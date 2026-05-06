Free Weekly Food Distribution with Live Laugh Loaves

× Expand Photo courtesy of Live Laugh Loaves Live Laugh Loaves founder MiquelaRae Artz Live Laugh Loaves founder MiquelaRae Artz sorting through donations

Food insecurity is an insidious problem in Milwaukee. Last November, Milwaukee County declared food apartheid. The crisis has found many communities of faith and nonprofit organizations called upon to take action in making sure neighbors do not go hungry. In Lyons Park on Milwaukee’s South Side, the group Live Laugh Loaves carries out free food distribution for individuals and families in front of Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church (5335 W. Oklahoma Ave.) every Sunday afternoon.

Live Laugh Loaves founder and executive director MiquelaRae Artz and her family are active members of Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church. Having graduated early at 16 from Ronald Reagan High School in 2023, Artz is firmly and faithfully committed to community service. This is reflected in her career path, as she is currently studying at Alverno College to become a doctor.

Artz started Live Laugh Loaves in 2024 after the church received a donation from someone assuming it had a food pantry, which it did not. “We decided to take it and just distribute it,” she explains. “It was really touching to hear from people the stories of how it helped them and how grateful they were.”

Free Food Distribution

Live Laugh Loaves has continued free food distribution ever since, now receiving donations from local grocery stores, vendors and nonprofit partners. While distribution times have varied, lately it has consistently been 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. In the event of a special occasion. distribution may occur on Saturday instead.

Every week, food is laid out in bins or on carts as folks line up down the block. No questions are asked and no one is turned away. Inventory varies week by week, but typically, folks will find a surplus of bread, produce, meat, dairy and nonperishable items. Clothes, coats, blankets, pet food and other household necessities may also be up for grabs. “We frequently get mattresses that we find homes for, and people do call with furniture,” Artz’s father Michael mentions.

Live Laugh Loaves receives anywhere from 200 to 500 people a week, depending on the weather. In addition to food distribution, the group supplies approximately 30 local food pantries and meal programs every month, including Rooted & Rising, Running Rebels, Milwaukee Community Crossroads and Open Door Cafe. Also, when called upon, Live Laugh Loaves assembles and delivers emergency food boxes. For information about weekly stock, the distribution hotline is 414-395-5936.

Heartfelt Story

Artz shares a heartfelt story from when Live Laugh Loaves first began, “There was a father and son living out of their car who didn’t really have money for food or anything. They just recently came back to donate $10 and say how much we helped them get back on their feet.”

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“When we ask the community for items, they come through,” Michael adds. “There’s community members picking up for people who can’t drive or are homebound.”

Artz describes the Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church community as ethnically and culturally diverse, with some churchgoers being active volunteers with Live Laugh Loaves. “Seeing them all come together for one sole purpose of food insecurity and supporting one another is great.”

After disastrous floods hit Milwaukee last August, Live Laughs Loaves held two free rummage sales for folks in need of furniture. “The donations kept piling up, so it was a perfect time to move it all out of the church basement and give it away for free to people who needed it,” Artz recalls. Then with the federal SNAP cuts in November, Live Laugh Loaves—like many pantries and meal programs—saw an influx of folks needing help. “We got busier and got more calls.”

Live Laugh Loaves collaborates with Milwaukee Police Department District 6 on blanket and coat drives, collecting items year-round. The group hosts occasional community fundraisers like their recent chili cook-off. Artz hopes to pursue more fundraising projects in the future. “We just got pallet racking donated so we want to have more storage,” she notes. “We have vehicles now for our volunteers to drive.”

Those interested in volunteering with Live Laugh Loaves may get in touch on its website. Of course, food and monetary donations are always welcome. “We take anything that can help someone else,” Michael states.