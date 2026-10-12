From Crisis Intervention to Disaster Response, Montréal Cain is Building a Better, Safer Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Montréal Cain Montréal Cain unclogs flooded street Montréal Cain works to unclog a Milwaukee sewer drain in a flooded street (2025).

Montréal Cain lives by the proverb “If you want to travel fast, travel alone, but if you want to travel far, travel together.” As a mental health advocate and mentor, community leader and crisis responder, Cain has seen first-hand how building collective power and understanding social determinants of health allow us to develop a better, safer and healthier community. “We can really change the narrative and make Milwaukee one of the best places to raise a family,” he affirms. “I’m glad to be a part of that ecosystem, and I’m hopeful that things are getting better, not worse.”

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Cain holds a master’s degree in counseling. An accomplished singer and musician, he competed on American Idol Season 12 for six rounds in Hollywood. He is the founder of the MERA Response Team, a crisis intervention organization that delivers critical preventative care to vulnerable communities by way of unarmed deescalation and real-time monitoring. He embraces music and mindfulness as his two most important therapy tools, having once calmed down a loved one in crisis by simply playing them a song on his phone.

“In the process of them calming down, I thought that I had to do something. I had to find a way to advocate for my loved ones.” In 2018, Cain’s family faced repeated mental-health crises, but Milwaukee's crisis mobile response was inconsistent, understaﬀed, not culturally relevant and not available 24 hours, leaving families like his with no option at 3 a.m. but to call 911. “Most people didn't even know the service existed, and 988 wasn't yet a national lifeline,” he explains. “At that time, people in crisis were statistically 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter. While the system has grown into a more reliable, culturally grounded, round-the-clock resource in 2026, my lived experience comes from a moment when those supports simply weren't there.”

Community-Based Response

Combining his experience as a high school broadcast teacher with his technological expertise as an accessibility champion for Apple, Cain launched MERA (Monitor, Engage, Recommend, Advocate) in 2021, building out an ecosystem of community-based crisis response teams, creating an alternative to relying on police. To date, MERA has been able to intervene in about six dozen suicide attempts as well as domestic disputes, substance abuse and behavioral health situations. “It felt like an anointing and a calling to bridge that gap,” he recalls. In addition to crisis intervention, MERA collaborates with community partners on programming designed to address the needs of different populations.

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MERA Moms empowers single mothers. MERA Men encourages men to be positive role models in their communities through volunteer work. MERA AI (Alternatives to Incarceration) mentors at-risk youth with multimedia skills and community service opportunities while working to get records expunged. MERA EDU identifies the intersection of trauma-informed care in schools and in the workplace. “To be a thought leader in the behavioral health space is a privilege and honor, and it’s a burden,” Cain contends. “People are looking at us to be innovative and learn all the systems and what comes to play.” MERA can be supported by way of volunteering, donating or signing up for its newsletter on the website.

During last year’s “thousand-year flood” in August, Cain became the subject of media attention when he helped unclog the drains of flooded streets across Milwaukee. Cain had learned just what to do when it rains years back from watching a city worker drag a stick along the sides of the street. The floods happened the same weekend he was supposed to take his son to Wisconsin Dells. “I asked my son what he wanted to do since it was his birthday,” Cain remembers. “He said that we’ve got to help the city.”

After the Flood

Grabbing supplies, Cain went into the streets and live streamed himself clearing drains of mud and trash so folks around Milwaukee would know what to do. He received a call from Sen. Dora Drake acknowledging his Facebook post from the previous night encouraging residents to “use what they have” to protect their home from flood waters. Drake asked Cain what areas were most impacted in Milwaukee. Later that day he was summoned to a press conference where Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley shook Cain’s hand and commended him for his great work. “How did he know? It still didn’t click for me.”

Cain had been so busy that he did not know his video had received more than two million views on social media. In addition to the street drains, Cain and a grassroots group of community members gathered sump pumps to drain flooded houses. “It was a weirdly loving environment that you would never expect from people in crisis,” he observed. “People were outside and kids were playing in the water, and mosquitoes were everywhere biting us left and right.” Because they were dealing with sewage, Cain gathered sanitation supplies for neighbors. “Somebody showed up with pizzas. Somebody showed up with water. The sump pumps were draining four houses at the same time.”

From there, Cain and activists Aziz Abdullah, JaQai Ali and Vaun Mayes launched the disaster rapid-response team Flood Hope 500 to assist Milwaukeeans impacted by the floods. “We were able to find direction, to find alignment and purpose while grieving, using, helping and serving other people as a better way to cope.” Cain gives a shout out to Andron Lane, Kelly Felder, David Carlson, Rashad Washington, Bridget Whitaker, Safe & Sound Inc, Taylor Hart, Bria Grant, Walter Lanier, Shauntay Nelson, Derrick Rogers, Amir Zakkar and Tevin Humphrey. “If I forgot anyone, charge it to my head and heart. People saw me, but it was really us.”

For his efforts, Cain was recognized with Mentor of the Game 2025, the Milwaukee Turners Liberty Against All Oppression Award, the Do Good Wisconsin Unsung Hero Award, the Opulence Award, the Red Cross Brave Heart Award, and the Unity Black Excellence Award.

On October 5, Cain premiered a three-part docuseries Stepping Beyond the Scars about healing from infant mortality, dedicated to his daughter Melody, who passed away during birth. That day, which is National Infant Mortality Awareness Day, would have been her birthday. “A lot of days I’ve been sad. I’d show up and say thank you, but I just wished I had my baby,” Cain shares. “I’m grateful that God was able to use me. It doesn’t make it easier, but it does make it hurt a little less, and I’m grateful for the acknowledgement and support.”