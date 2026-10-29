Timothy Scott Invites Black and Brown Folks to Enjoy the Outdoors with Urban Nature Connection

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Timothy Scott, Urban Nature Connection founder Timothy Scott, founder of Urban Nature Connection (2026).

Timothy Scott finds being outside therapeutic, which is why he founded Urban Nature Connection (UNC), a nonprofit organization that offers free and accessible opportunities year-round for Black and Brown folks to be immersed in Milwaukee nature. “We can go fishing, or plant a garden, or go for a walk, or just do nothing,” Scott says. With UNC, he is eager to share the physical and mental health benefits of taking walks, going on bike rides and getting fresh air with as many folks as he can. “I’m hearing that a lot of people are more comfortable walking when they’re out there with others. If more people try it, some of it’s going to stick.”

UNC leads wellness walks in county parks on the third Saturday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. as well as bike rides in partnership with Bublr Bikes throughout the year. The group has also partnered with Victory Garden Initiative and Food Freedom Milwaukee on planting gardens and has tabled at community events like Juneteenth and Heal the Hood.

All UNC events are introductory level and meet folks where they are comfortable. Scott recalls a time where a woman recovering from leg surgery came out to one of UNC’s bike rides. “When she got on a bike, she rode for about two blocks with a runner running alongside her, and she said “nah, that’s not for me, I’m just going to do some walking”—and that’s OK! You tried it and gave it a shot, and said this isn’t for you, so you found something else to do outside.”

Get Outside!

Scott emphasizes that folks should not wait for a UNC event to get outside. “I’m learning that nature and being outside isn’t for everybody, and you can’t force it on anyone. Black people have a different relationship with nature with the history of lynching, and those fears and concerns are real. I need to know I can get out of here to a place I feel more safe. We have Havenwoods right here in the middle of our city, a beautiful state forest, where it’s wooded but you can still hear the cars off in the distance so you know you’re not way out there.”

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Scott was previously a carpenter by trade so was always outside, though at the time he just looked at it as going to work. Then tragedy struck Scott’s family when his son got caught up in the criminal justice system. “It messed me up.” Struggling with his mental health, Scott called his doctor and was connected to a therapist; however, Scott found the experience left a lot to be desired. “For Black men especially, we have our own special kind of trauma, and in the inner-city people don’t have a lot of money, especially now,” he explains. “There’s a lot of barriers; it’s not that we don’t ever want to talk to a therapist or psychiatrist, but you’ve got to find the right one, and if I’m not talking to an older Black man who can relate to me then it’s hard.”

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Ultimately, Scott found the most healing through ecotherapy—being outside cutting his grass, hearing the birds, working in his garden and walking along the river. “I was going through so much on the inside that my mind needed rest and peace, and that’s where it came from. It didn’t matter what season; if it was cold, I put my coat on.” He cites Dineen Park and the Milwaukee River Greenway as his two personal favorite nature spots in town.

After retiring from construction, Scott became executive director of the nonprofit organization Nearby Nature, where he worked for just over a year before being unexpectedly laid off. “The mission had to go on,” he affirms, and he founded Urban Nature Connection in December of last year. The organization can be supported through volunteering, skill-sharing and donations, plus they are looking to add a few board members.