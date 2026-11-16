Expand Art by Luc Nadeau/Courtesy of E.G. Nadeau "American Renewal" cover art by Luc Nadeau Art by Luc Nadeau for the cover of E.G. Nadeau's "American Renewal"

Predicting the future is a tricky business. So many things can happen to throw one’s predictions off. Take the November midterm election results for example. Many pollsters and other prognosticators guesstimated the Dems would trounce the Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate races. But virtually no one projected how dramatic the trouncing would be.

I have to submit this article for publication by mid-November, but here I go, speculating a month and a half ahead of time about what could and should happen in the new Congress before it has even been seated in early January 2027.

In part, my prognostications are based on the research from my new book, American Renewal: From the Corruption of Trumpism to Shared Prosperity.

Initial observations about why there was such a Big Blue Wave on November 4

Minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, emphasized the fact that Democratic Senate candidates hammered away on voter dissatisfaction with Trump’s and MAGA Republicans’ three big weaknesses: “costs, chaos, and corruption.”

Minority leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries, stressed voter dissatisfaction with a number of “affordability” issues—the high costs of housing, education, healthcare and energy; and the inadequacy of retirement benefits. He blamed high inflation on Trump’s tariff policies and high energy costs on Trump’s “reckless war of choice” in Iran.

In post-election polls, voters expressed widespread economic frustration over the high cost of living and strong opposition to President Donald Trump's military and domestic policies. Polling results showed a massive shift back to Democrats among young, Latino, and independent voters.

By January, many questions about “what happens next” will already have been answered.

We will know who the House and Senate leaders are. We may or may not have a federal budget for 2027. We may or may not have made progress on ending the wars in Iran and Ukraine. ICE and the Border Patrol may or may not have initiated less confrontational tactics for challenging the legal status of immigrants. With Stephen Miller calling the shots, I will hazard a guess that there will continue to be an acrimonious relationship between the Trump administration and the new Congress on immigration-related issues.

A four-part strategy for the new Congress in 2027 and 2028

For the 120th Congress convening on January 3, 2027, Democrats will hold substantial majorities in both chambers. But they will still lack a 60-vote, filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a two-thirds majority in both chambers. As a result, without Republican congressional support, they won’t be able to override presidential vetoes. Thus, they will have to use a balanced strategy, combining bills that send messages about long-term intent (despite being vetoed in the short term), bills that can achieve bipartisan support and avoid or overcome presidential vetoes, and the exercise of their right to executive oversight of the Trump administration in order to have voter-approved success in 2027 and 2028.

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Following is the four-part strategy for a successful two years.

1) Prioritize "First 100 Hours" Affordability and Policy Bills

National Public Radio published an article immediately after the election outlining the new Congress’s strategy for its “first hundred hours [in which it intends] to restore enhanced Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts Republicans passed [in 2025] . . . to reassert Congress's authority over tariffs and [to]try to force an end to the Iran war by bringing new votes on war powers resolutions. These are priorities on which Democrats have near-total agreement.”

2) Wage a balanced campaign throughout the two-year period to pass legislation that voters want, to expose Trump administration policies that voters oppose, and to expose corruption in the Trump administration and among his MAGA supporters

“I want us to get to the work of passing legislation,” Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senator-Elect from Michigan said in early November. “If Trump vetoes that, it's on him. But I think you're going to see a whole lot of Republicans thinking twice about whether they want these Medicaid cuts [and other unpopular actions] to go through.”

“We shouldn't overpromise at the risk of underdelivering,” Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, who chairs the New Democrats caucus, said in an interview. But Democrats argue they would be able to check the president and roll back some of his worst policies. And they expect their actions to set the conversation for the 2028 presidential campaign.

“While Trump is still president, we’re not going to pass visionary progressive legislation,” Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who is in line to be the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate beginning in 2027, said in an interview. “If you give us power, we will in some cases reverse his decisions, stop him from making terrible decisions and in other cases slow him down.”

Investigations will also be a major focus for Democrats now emboldened by subpoena power. The top Democrat on the House Oversight committee, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., released a two-word statement on election night directed at Trump and his orbit: “Lawyer up.”

“If the president is going to veto our actions, well then in the meantime, we’ll be zeroing in on all of the corruption, which is the true commitment of this administration,” said Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is expected to be chairman of the judiciary committee beginning in January 2027. Raskin named a few corruption issues that will be the focus of attention: Trump’s “pardon industry,” corruption in public contracting, and the Trump family’s involvement in cryptocurrency.

Even if the Trump administration disregards subpoenas, Raskin “plans to seek information from whistle-blowers, private entities that have been involved in government shakedowns, political bribes and influence peddling through various slush funds, and other sources of public information.”

3) Prepare for the November 2028 presidential, vice presidential and congressional elections

The National Democratic Convention is likely to be held in August 2028. By that time, Democrats in both houses of Congress should be busy delivering on the balanced approach to promises made in the November 2026 midterms, and party leaders should have agreed on candidates for president, vice-president, house seats, and open senate seats.

4) Run a well-coordinated national campaign for the fall 2028 election.

If the two-year Democratic strategy is going according to plan, the presidency and the majority in both houses of Congress should be in Democratic hands by January 2029. That would be the culmination of a successful follow-up to the blue wave of November 2026.

Conclusion

The strategy outlined above is based on making life better for the people, not on playing political games or indulging in retribution campaigns. Here’s to the successful delivery of that strategy in 2027 and 2028!