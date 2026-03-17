× Expand Photo via Chris Taylor for Wisconsin Judge Chris Taylor Judge Chris Taylor

Wisconsin voters are fortunate to have a very distinct choice between the two candidates running for State Supreme Court. The Endorsement Committee of the Shepherd Express strongly endorses Appellate Judge Chris Taylor for State Supreme Court.

When questioned about judicial philosophy, Judge Taylor was very clear and succinct, “Equal Justice under the law which insures that no individual or entity is above the law, and that the rule of law must apply to everyone, including the most privileged and powerful” Judge Taylor has spent her career fighting to make sure that everyone has an equal shot at the American Dream. Earlier in her career, Taylor served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and as a state representative, she introduced over 250 bills and resolutions to expand access to affordable health care, protect and ensure clean drinking water, and to provide economic support for working families. Also in her earlier career, she served as legal director at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

When her opponent was questioned about her political philosophy, her opponent has stated that “I am an originalist with a leaning towards textualism.” Originalism is a legal theory in the U.S. that argues that judges should look to the Constitution and interpret it as it was interpreted when it was written, essentially going back to what the original creators of the constitution meant. Wisconsin became a state in 1848 so at that time women did not have the right to vote, there was no electricity, no cars, no telephones, no internet, etc. Originalism is a theory promoted by the late, far right U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to justify interpreting the constitution in often-bizarre ways to justify his far-right positions.

The choice for voters is clear, and we strongly support Appellate Judge Chris Taylor to become the next Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice.