Can AI Promote Job Creation?

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Artificial intelligence (AI) has revived a familiar fear: mass technological unemployment. Compared to previous tech changes, this one is moving through the economy very fast. Yet Stanford economist Erika McEntarfer (former head of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics but fired by Trump for accurately reporting the employment data) reports that no such "jobpocalypse" is showing up in the data (at least not yet). Even in computer programming—aka “coding,” the talent that AI can most closely substitute for humans—total employment is up, while entry level job numbers are down.

MIT economists David Autor and Daron Acemoglu offer a plausible explanation. They explain that AI does not eliminate jobs so much as it eliminates tasks. Job titles may remain, but the description of the work inside those titles changes dramatically; employment depends on how rapidly workers adjust to changing job requirements.

A History of Task Replacement

As a pre-AI example, economist Dean Baker traces how technology reshaped financial services over the past half‑century without huge job losses: spreadsheets replaced adding machines and handwritten ledgers; ATMs took over routine cash‑handling; direct deposit eliminated many in‑person transactions. Despite these changes, employment in the sector grew—from roughly 4 million workers in 1975 to more than 9 million today. Technology displaced tasks, not workers.

The concern today is that AI will rapidly replace workers who do routine cognitive tasks, much like mechanization replaces routine physical tasks. Service‑sector employers—from hospitals to logistics hubs to retail chains—are already using AI for scheduling, intake, record checking, inventory management and basic customer service. When AI absorbs these tasks, demand falls for workers who once performed them.

The Task-Based Framework

There is a pattern to task-replacement: AI automates routine structured, repetitive tasks while increasing the value of the remaining human tasks that require judgment, interpretation, communication. Here are three illustrative examples:

In manufacturing, AI-based inspection systems detect defects more accurately than visual inspection by humans. This frees up technicians to shift toward judgment, troubleshooting and process improvement—non‑routine cognitive tasks that rise in value.

In healthcare, AI-generated clinical documentation removes clerical burdens and increases clinician productivity by freeing time for diagnosis, communication and care planning.

In customer‑service, AI now handles the first layer of customer inquiries (password resets, order status, basic troubleshooting). Productivity rises for non‑routine tasks because workers spend more time on complex problem-solving designed to retain customers.

Key Role of Foundational Skills

The impact of AI on workers depends on the skills they bring to the job. AI complements workers who can interpret AI outputs, supervise automated systems, communicate with customers, solve novel problems and adapt to changing workflows. These non‑routine cognitive tasks require English fluency, quantitative skills and analytic reasoning. Workers with these skills can work with AI to raise their productivity, and if AI substitutes for some of their tasks, foundational skills allow them to shift into more AI-complementary tasks.

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Preparing the Workforce

At the very moment when AI puts a premium on flexibility and strong foundational skills, the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows that only about one‑third of U.S. high‑school students graduate proficient in math or English. But these are the two disciplines that enable quantitative reasoning and analytical communication, and decision-making in ways AI cannot replace. Strengthening these abilities prepares learners to detect when AI is wrong, judge whether claims are supported by evidence, weigh risks, reason under uncertainty and communicate clearly and precisely. They determine whether a worker can supervise AI or be replaced by it.

Fortunately, rapid advances in AI‑supported learning now offer a way to grow these abilities through targeted practice, and timely personalized guidance, hard to find these days of shortages of teachers and home resources. To free up scarce teacher time, AI tools can handle routine tasks like recordkeeping and some of the grading, allowing teachers to focus on conceptual misunderstandings, higher‑order instruction and individualized support. Students with reliable Wi‑Fi can use AI services for math and writing practice, step‑by‑step guidance and individualized explanations. Two examples of effective AI‑based learning tools are a click away: Khanacademy.org and Brilliant.org. These demonstrate how AI can accelerate learning and close gaps.

Will the foundational skills of current and future workers grow fast enough for them to benefit from AI as a complement rather than be displaced by it? As economist McEntarfer asserts, “We’ll know by watching the data.”